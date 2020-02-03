Ħamrun Spartans have decided to part ways with coach Manuele Blasi, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Spartans have been going through a difficult path in the BOV Premier League this season as the team have failed to win any of the last nine matches.

Saturday’s shambolic performance in the 3-2 defeat to bottom-placed Tarxien Rainbows was the final straw for the Ħamrun Spartans president Nunzio Antignani, who decided to wield the axe on the former Juventus and Fiorentina midfielder with immediate effect.

“I am very disappointed that I had to come to this decision,” Antignani told the Times of Malta.

“But I feel that we need to make some changes for the good of the team. I hope that new man in charge will revitalise the team and ensure that we can put our league campaign back on track.

“I would like to put on record our gratitude to Manuele Blasi for his sterling work and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Blasi was named as the new Ħamrun Spartans coach last summer when he replaced Giovanni Tedesco who had left the club to take over at Gżira United.

It is expected that the Spartans will name a new coach in the next few days and are likely to give the post to another Italian mentor.

Ħamrun are currently ninth in the Premier League standings on 19 points, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Their next league assignment is against Sirens on February 10.