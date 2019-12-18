Ħamrun Spartans are set to revamp their squad during the January transfer in a bid to put the club in a more solid financial situation, club president Nunzio Antignani told the Times of Malta, yesterday.

Ħamrun Spartans have enjoyed a mixed start to the Premier League campaign this season.

In fact, the team led by coach Manuele Blasi made an encouraging start to the campaign where they managed to keep the pace with the championship pacesetters.

However, the Reds failed to keep up that early momentum with four draws and two defeats in their last six outings, including Sunday’s 1-0 upset to champions Valletta, seeing the side slip to sixth in the standings.

Added to that, the club’s failure to honour the players’ wages has seen them come under fire from the Malta Football Players Association and the Malta FA. At present, the club is also facing a transfer prohibition.

“It’s true that we are behind in players’ wages but all of us at the club are working around the clock to try and solve the situation,” Antignani said yesterday.

“Our plan is to try and lower the wage bill and we are planning to offload some players during the January transfer window to make sure we put the club into a more stable financial situation.

“In the past years, the club always ended with a huge wage bill at the end of the season so we cannot afford a repeat of the situation.”

Team captain Triston Caruana is mentioned among those leaving the Reds next month as Ħamrun’s failure to cover his wages for two consecutive months inevitably invokes his release.

Caruana is not the only player to leave as the Reds have decided to part ways with a few other first-teamers.

Strikers Wilfried Domoraud and Ryan Darmanin are set to have their contracts rescinded and are reportedly being courted by various clubs, including Gżira United who seem interested in signing both players.

Marco Criaco has also informed the Spartans that he is seeking pastures new. He is currently engaged in talks with the Spartans administration to terminate his contract.

Replacements

Times of Malta is also informed that Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, will also be moving on and the club are currently in talks with Senglea Athletic and Sirens over a six-month loan move.

Antignani said that the club intends to replace those leaving with players of equal quality.

In fact, he confirmed that they are already looking to put the finishing touches on the registration of two new players.

Mexican forward Carlos Flores has been training with the first team for a few weeks and is expected to be registered once the transfer prohibition is lifted by the Malta FA.

Uruguayan midfielder Nesto Melo Ferreira is expected to be another addition as the former San Ġwann player is likely to be added to the squad next month.

The Reds are also looking to bring in a proven striker and they are expected to offer a contract to a Congolese forward who was on the books of Serie D club Nocerina earlier this season.

The Times of Malta has also learnt that the Spartans are keen to sign Italian defender Tomas Veronese, who is on the books of Tarxien Rainbows, and are also looking to sign a new striker.

Antignani has made it clear that the club is working hard to lure more investment and they are in talks with two sponsors.

“Negotiations are ongoing and we are looking to give Hamrun Spartans solid financial stability that can attract more investment in the future,” Antignani said.

“I am fully committed towards this club and I can assure the fans that we are doing everything possible to ensure there is a better future for us.”