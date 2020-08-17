Ħamrun Spartans have announced that they have suspended their training sessions as a precautionary measure after the referee who took charge of Friday’s friendly against Żejtun Corinthians tested positive for COVID-19.

The Reds faced Premier League newcomers Żejtun Corinthians in a friendly match at the Tedesco Stadium behind closed doors, with the latter coming out on top 2-0.

