Ħamrun Spartans are expected to resume their pre-season preparations on Wednesday after all members of the first-team squad tested negative for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced.

The Spartans announced earlier this week that they had suspended all training activities after it was revealed that the referee that officiated their friendly match against Żejtun Corinthians last Friday had contracted COVID-19.

