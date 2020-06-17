Ħamrun Spartans are expected to sign two other overseas players who are on the books of Nadur Youngsters for the upcoming season.

After it was confirmed that the Reds will have midfielder Emerson Marcelina and forward Marcelo Barbosa as part of the team managed by new coach Mark Buttigieg, sources have confirmed to the Times of Malta that the Reds have set their sights on Colombian defender Elkin Serrano Valero and forward Predrag Djordjevic.

Serrano Valero is not a new face to Maltese football as the powerful defender spent five years with fellow Premier League side Balzan between 2014 and 2019 but it now appears that the 36-year-old will be moving to Ħamrun Spartans.

At the Spartans, Serrano Valero could be forming a powerful defensive partnership with Orestis Nikolopoulos who has now recovered from a serious knee injury and the Greek defender will be offered a new contract should he successfully passes a medical test.

On the other hand, Djordjevic has spent the last two seasons in Gozo with SK Victoria Wanderers before joining Nadur last season with whom he won the Gozitan title.