GUDJA UNITED 1

Anderson 66

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Lagzir 11

Ħamrun Spartans have now gone over three months without a win as they could only settle for a 1-1 draw with Gudja United.

All in all it was a fair result.

Gudja created more chances throughout the 90 minutes but Ħamrun could have easily notched the winner when they were awarded a penalty late in the second half.

This was the fifth draw in eight matches for the Spartans who lost further ground in their bid to stay in the top half of the table.

Gudja were aiming for a first win in 2020 after back-to-back defeats to Mosta and Hibernians but their performance should fill them with confidence ahead of the forthcoming games.

Their coach, Josef Mansueto, opted for four changes from last week as he handed Jurgen Farrugia, Aidan Friggieri Hubert Vella and Miguel Antonio Jimenez a start. Gabriel Mensah and James Brincat were retained on the bench alongside Llywelyn Cremona.

On the other hand, Ħamrun mentor Manuele Blasi made two changes as he named Conor Borg and Valdo Alhinho in the starting line-up with Andre Scicluna and Darren Borg starting on the bench.

Gudja threatened the Spartans’ rearguard early on with Nivaldo serving Jimenez on the left but his diagonal shot ended wide.

On 11 minutes, however, Ħamrun took the lead. Soufiane Lagzir exchanged the ball with Conor Borg before hitting low shot past Jonathan Debono.

Gudja replied with an Aidan Friggieri effort from the right which was parried by Bartolo on 14 minutes.

Five minutes later, a diagonal shot by Edison Bilbao Zarate from the right was deflected into a corner.

Ħamrun almost doubled their lead on 20 minutes when Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares hit the crossbar.

Six minutes later, Zarate, served by Friggieri, had a shot turned into a corner by Bartolo.

The Ħamrun keeper also did well to keep out efforts from Anderson and Zarate again.

Seven minutes in the second half, Lagzir tried his luck with a shot from outside the area but Debono neutralised his attempt.

On 59 minutes, a scissors-kick by Nivaldo from the left missed the target.

However seven minutes later, Gudja levelled matters with a powerful long-distance drive by Anderson which gave the Ħamrun goalkeeper no chance.

The southerners maintained the pressure and two minutes later, Nivaldo tested Bartolo with a close-range header.

The Brazilian was closed again when his shot was somehow kept out by Bartolo.

On 72 minutes, an Aidan Friggieri free-kick ended just over the bar.

Two minutes later, the Spartans were awarded a penalty after Ailton Soares was brought down inside the area by Juan Bolanos. However, Clayton Failla’s effort from the spot was neutralised by Debono.

Ħamrun ended the game in ten men as four minutes from time, substitute Borg received a second yellow card after a clash with an opponent.