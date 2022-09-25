Spazju Kreattiv has officially launched its 2022/2023 programme with a season comprising over 560 events, including 400 collaborators and 19 creative forms.

The upcoming season will showcase initiatives that tackle various current issues relating to ethical, political, religious and philosophical ideas, which will be explored through numerous art forms such as live theatre, art exhibitions, film, music concerts, dance and more.

The variety will give rise to a number of professional opportunities for both emerging and established artists to pursue new career opportunities.

An artists’ residency programme will also offer international artists a chance to embed themselves for an extended period of time in Maltese culture through encounters with the local communities.

The new season will also see the return of the Spazju Kreattiv digital experience with a series of selected events designed to improve the programme’s accessibility in light of its positive impact from previous years.

The offered initiative strives to increase public awareness of art and promote greater participation by presenting more online services such as video-on-demand possibilities, live-streamed discussions, podcasts, virtual tours and online galleries.

In this regard, the recently revamped website will act as a platform to preserve the entity’s growing legacy by offering a readily accessible digital record of past achievements, including the organisation’s art collection.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici spoke on how significant these artistic events are, and why it is so important to continue to invest in them.

Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività Rupert Cefai said that regardless of the great changes and improvements happening within the organisation the original aim is still very much alive.

The Spazju Kreattiv 2022/2023 programme.

“With each passing year, our vision continues to expand and evolve. However, our aim remains the same, and that is to act as a fundamental catalyst for creativity in all of its forms. We want to continue developing Malta’s creative sector by facilitating a way for artists which allows them to showcase their work,” he said.

In his third year as artistic director of Spazju Kreattiv, Daniel Azzopardi went on to say that this year’s programme is especially focused on being linked and connected to present circumstances that the world is experiencing.

He encouraged patrons to continue showing their appreciation towards the arts, stating “as much as the creators need a platform to nurture and present their artistic output, they also require the support of more audiences to champion the importance of arts in our society.

“Our future, as well as of the creative sector depends on it,” concluded Azzopardi.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.