Following the launch of its new programme earlier in September, Spazju Kreattiv now presents a full-fledged programme of events taking place throughout the year targeted towards senior citizens while marking the International Day for Older Persons.

Since Fondazzjoni Kreattività’s establishment in the year 2000, one of its main objectives is to be a catalyst of contemporary expression by providing the space for different communities to share the creative experience.

The new Senior Citizens’ Programme forming part of Spazju Kreattiv’s season 2021-22 is another step toward reaching this aim.

It also builds upon the strategic pillar of community outreach which

is central to Spazju Kreattiv’s season by creating a catalogue of events for individuals aged 65 and upwards.

Composed of 16 initiatives, around a variety of artistic events, ranging from theatrical performances to cinema screenings exhibitions, this programme was created in order to encourage participation in the arts by senior citizens.

Some of the events in the 'Spazju Kreattiv' senior citizens' programme.

Throughout the programme, senior citizens will also be given the opportunity to take part in conversations with prominent names in the local and international cultural scene.

Through the Senior Citizens’ programme, Spazju Kreattiv aims to create a space for older audiences to engage with the community at large and express themselves through art.

This series of events will not only contain performances with nostalgic subjects, but will also encourage intergenerational dialogue by tackling topics which at the core of the current socio-political discourse.

For more information visit www.kreattivita.org.