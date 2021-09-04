Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is premiering two films at its intimate cinema this weekend.

The film Annette, which opened the Cannes Film Festival this year and won best director (Leos Carax) and best composer (Ron and Russell Mael), is showing today.

The story, set in Los Angeles, follows a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour and his wife Anne, an opera singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they seem to be the perfect couple – healthy, happy and glamorous.

The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional gift, however, will change their lives.

Annette, certified 15, is showing today at 9pm. It is also being screened on September 7, 11, 14, 17, 26, 30 and on October 2.

The cinema is also proud to be showing the recently restored 4K print of Jazz on a Summer’s Day.

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern, the film features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington and closes with a beautiful rendition of The Lord’s Prayer by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning.

The film, certified U, is premiering tomorrow, September 5, at 6pm. It will also be shown on September 9, 11 and 17.

For a detailed schedule and to buy tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.