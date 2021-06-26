Spazju Kreattiv is showing the Oscar-winning film Nomadland (best film, best director and best actress). The film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), who after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road, exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film features real nomads as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration of the vast landscape of the American west.

The film is showing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta today at 5.30pm, on July 3 at 8.30pm, on July 4 at 5.30pm and on July 9 at 9pm. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.