Spazju Kreattiv is set to host the first Maltese Night of Ideas on the topic of ‘collectiveness in creation’ on Saturday. The night will include two roundtable discussions on the notion of co-authorship and the event of creation as a meeting.

During the Night of Ideas, places of knowledge and culture around the world are invited to celebrate the free flow of ideas by offering conferences, as well as screenings and artistic performances.

Almost two years after the world was punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions, we have seen the whole planet experiencing closing borders, lockdown, suspended activities. The Night of Ideas intends to address the question: how do we reconnect after all that?

The first roundtable will explore the notion of being an author in the frame of a collective creation: from a historical perspective, by questioning the notion of copyright across ages and geo-cultural areas, to the participative creation of today. This will take place at 6.30pm between Sandro Debono, Matthieu Quiniou and Laura Besançon, moderated by Margerita Pulè.

The second roundtable will give the floor to bring forward initiatives, spaces and frames that gather the good conditions to co-creation which leads to time to explore, space to meet and exchange. The discussion will take place at 8pm between Caldon Mercieca, Eugénie Drion and Lucie Duriez, who will be joined by moderator Toni Attard. Both roundtable discussions will take place at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta.

Night of Ideas: Creating Together will be held at Spazju Kreattiv on March 12 from 6.30pm to 10pm in collaboration with the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée and the French Embassy in Malta.