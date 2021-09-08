Spazju Kreattiv is on Sunday presenting the Swedish documentary film Sabaya, directed, shot and edited by Hogir Hirori.

It follows Mahmud, Ziyad and other volunteers from the Yazidi Home Centre who risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls being held by IS members as sabaya (sex slaves) in the most dangerous refugee camp in the Middle East, Al-Hol in Syria.

Often accompanied by burka-clad female infiltrators and working mostly at night, they must act extremely quickly to avoid potential violence.

The 2021 film won the World Documentary Directing Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Sabaya, certified 15, is being shown on Sunday at 9pm. It also being screened on September 23 and 28 at 7.30pm, on October 2 at 9pm and on October 8 at 6.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.