Spazju Kreattiv is planning more than 550 events during its 2021-2022 season, as part of a hybrid programme that will also see artists’ residences return following a one-year hiatus.

The programme, unveiled on Saturday by Culture Minister Jose Herrera, has been dubbed ‘The Heart of Creativity’ and is based on three pillars: artistic excellence, community outreach and internationalisation.

This year, the season comprises over 550 events, 350 collaborators, 17 creative forms with a consolidation of established endeavours as well as new exciting ventures.

Artists in residence will provide an international outlook on Malta and Gozo, while also promoting social immersion with local communities. Specialised programmes will focus on senior citizens, families and children, teens and young adults.

The Spazju Kreattiv digital experience will return with a series of curated events including video on demand options, streamed discussions, podcasts, virtual tours and online galleries.

When unveiling the programme, Herrera said that while the pandemic presented a particular challenge for artists and creatives, it was also a promising time for them.

“The time is now ripe for them to do what they do best by getting their work out there by being creative, innovative and expressive to connect with other people,” he said.

Fondazzjoni Kreattività chairman Rupert Cefai said that throughout the pandemic, Spazju Kreattiv kept going even when all odds were against it. “Using the latest technologies at our disposal allowed us to continue engaging with various communities through different art forms,” explained Cefai.

Spazju Kreattiv artistic director Daniel Azzopardi said that the upcoming season’s programme was bolder and more progressive.

“We are committed towards continuing to support the creative community, whilst encouraging the general public to actively participate in the artistic experience,” he said.

The programme is available online.