Spazju Kreattiv launched its 2020/2021 programme on Saturday, with a new artistic vision that aims to delve deep into the annals of creativity.

With the vision of Il-Qalba tal-Kreattività [The heart of creativity] the arts hub is basing its upcoming scheduled of events on the pillars of artistic excellence, community outreach and internationalisation, with a program that spans over 400 events, 320 artists, and 17 forms of creativity.

The new season of projects will take on a range of views and topical perspectives with themes including migration, over-construction, gender fluidity, ethnic diversity and rule of law, among others.

The centre’s Artists in Residence program will also continue with five new projects, with artists from six different nationalities and spanning seven creative forms.

Spazju Kreattiv’s cinema programme, Malta’s only arthouse cinema and a flagship feature of the programme, will see 350 screenings of 190 films, and 5 festivals.

The yearly children’s theatre season ŻiguŻajg will also be returning with a variety of new shows for children aged up to ten.

Proġett XX installation

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Spazju Kreattiv will this year also be hosting the site-specific installation Proġett XX.

The work, an interactive installation by artist Pierre Portelli, will combine artistic reflections and archival research on the building and the organisation, with the virtual experience of the first virtual tour in the local sector.

At the programme launch at the arts hub’s premises in Valletta, Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that while 2020 had brought challenges for the sector, he was pleased that Spazju Kreattiv had risen to meet those challenges with an extensive new programme.

Newly appointed artistic director Daniel Azzopardi said the programme would usher in a new era for Spazju Kreattiv, one that would seek to put the centre at the heart of anywhere creativity is happening.

“The Heart of Creativity’ is the ethos on which Spazju Kreattiv will establish its artistic vision for the upcoming years. In my new role I have been working tirelessly with my excellent and dynamic team to provide you with the best programme forged from different activities, despite all the difficulties and challenges posed by the pandemic,” Azzopardi said.

“A series of initiatives which will encompass a new experience for our audiences built around our hub in Valletta, encounters and exchanges with communities, and a revamped interactive online platform.”