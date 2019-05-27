I need you to picture this scene with me for a minute. You’re at a beach party with your best friend and you’re dancing together without a single care in the world. You’re so not interested in anything going on around you that you’re facing each other and giggling about something or other one of you has said. You feel relaxed and safe.

Out of nowhere, your friend is approached by a guy. He literally comes in between you and starts to say something to her. You quick­ly scan her face to see if she is interested but you don’t have to because what will happen in the next few seconds will tell you everything you need to know. She shakes her head firmly and all of a sudden, the guy starts shouting in her face and calling her a plethora of names. The idyllic spell of a just a few minutes ago is broken. He spits at her and walks away. You later discover her crime: refusing a drink.

It’s hard not to get angry. One woman in her 40s recently told me that if you’re a woman in her 30s who isn’t angry, then you’re not paying attention. And yet, despite the anger there is something much, much worse in many of us: complacency. The facts are as simple as they are sad: according to a recent US survey over 81 per cent of women said that they had been sexually harassed, and while it has been proven that harassment can lead to anxiety and depression, an overwhelming number of women end up simply accepting harassment as a way of life just to get through the day.

By raising our voices and sharing our experiences we can be part of the solution

My friend should have been upset and angry by the aggression and disrespect shown towards her by a complete stranger, but all she could manage at the end of the disgusting scene was a shrug of the shoulders and a whispered: “It’s always the same.”

We should have gone over there and ripped him a well-deserved new one, but instead we just chose to change the place we were standing in and accommodate his anger at being rejected.

Of course, many might disagree with our move, yet every single day, women make decisions to protect themselves which men have never even had to consider. We don’t bend over in our open cars or sit in them unlocked, we don’t go walking anywhere alone at night, we get our friends to accompany us to our front doors after nights out, we walk across roads to avoid builders on building sites, we sometimes even have to change gyms. Almost every single decision we make when we step outside the house and into shared space is moulded in some way or another by the stories that we and our sisters have been through.

No sister, no mother, no daughter should have been put in the position my friend was in. No one should have to feel like they can’t open a window at night or cross the road under the safety of a subway passage. Yet, here we still are, shrugging our shoulders and placing our own bricks into the wall of impenetrable silence that so many have helped build around us. However daunted and scared we may feel (and with good reason), we need to try to edu­cate everyone, speak up when we feel threatened, and fight the good fight when people tell us that inequality no longer exists.

We are not the problem, but by raising our voices and sharing our experiences we can be part of the solution.