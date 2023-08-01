The president of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee had written to the Speaker asking for direction after the Labour members of the committee declared that they do not wish to attend meetings of the committee while parliament is on summer recess.

They declared that they are only ready to do their duty after parliament reconvenes after the summer recess, Darran Carabott said. They also said they do not want to appoint substitutes for the committee.

RELATED STORIES Joseph Muscat's PAC testimony on hold as Labour members want summer break

Carabott also protested that it was irresponsible that a member of the committee, Andy Ellul, had directly informed former prime minister Joseph Muscat that a meeting had been cancelled as the government members 'do not want to attend' and therefore there was no quorum.

Muscat has so far been questioned three times by the PAC as part of its hearings in connection with the auditor general's report into the way the government granted a contract to Electrogas to build and operate a new power station.