The appointment of a new Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit chairman will only be effective once he has been grilled by MPs, the parliamentary speaker ruled on Tuesday.

Anġlu Farrugia said that the House Public Appointments Committee should proceed with its hearings on the appointment of Jesmond Gatt, with Gatt's appointment only effective after that.

The Speaker delivered his ruling after the opposition complained that Gatt had been appointed behind parliament's back, with Finance Minister Edward Scicluna informing the committee of Gatt's appointment after it had been made.



The Public Administration Act provided that before such an appointment, the nomination should be discussed by the committee, the opposition had noted.

It was also pointed out that the notice to the committee should have been made by the prime minister, who is responsible for the FIAU.

In his ruling, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said collective ministerial responsibility applied and the fact that the notice had been given by the minister instead of the prime minister was no obstacle for the committee to go about its business.

However, procedure had to be followed before a nomination became effective and the situation, therefore, needed to be regularised by having the committee going ahead with its hearings before the appointment becomes effective.