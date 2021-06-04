Speaker Anglu Farrugia on Friday lamented lay people's inability of seeking redress when MPs abused their parliamentary privilege.

Known as a citizen's right of reply, the Speaker, or a parliamentary committee, could be tasked with looking into and investigating allegations of abuse of parliamentary privilege.

"I believe it is an insult to democracy when those elected to represent people abuse of this same privilege, and at the same time common citizens are left without a remedy for what has been falsely alleged about them."

Farrugia was speaking during an event commemorating the Sette Giugno riots, which was this year marked three days ahead of the actual anniversary.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

He recalled how over the past year and a half, both sides of the House had come together to ensure a continuity of their parliamentary duty, despite the pandemic.

Over 12 months, more than 65 Acts had passed through Parliament, he noted.

Farrugia ended his speech by saying that all decisions he had taken over the past months - including the 24 rulings he meted out in the past year - were taken in good faith and on a clean conscience.

The Speaker recently came under criticism for abstaining from casting a deciding vote during a parliamentary committee meeting, in an unprecedented move that stalled the adoption of a report which found minister Carmelo Abela in breach of ethical standards.