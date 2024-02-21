Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has ordered the national broadcaster to correct its report on remarks about climate change made by Opposition leader Bernard Grech in parliament on Monday.

Grech complained on Tuesday that PBS had wrongly reported him on its broadcasts and website as saying that climate change action would harm the economy. Its headline was: ‘PN leader says climate change is an obstacle to economic growth’.

Grech made his remarks during the debate on the setting up of a Climate Change Agency.

In his ruling, Farrugia said the headline and part of the story did not reflect what Grech said and ordered PBS to correct the report.