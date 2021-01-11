Former MP Joseph Muscat cannot be summoned by the parliamentary standards committee to be questioned on his role in the granting of a tourism consultancy contract to Konrad Mizzi after he stepped down as minister, because he is no longer an MP, Speaker Anglu Farrugia ruled on Monday.

The ruling was requested by the committee last week after it endorsed a report by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.

In a detailed ruling, Farrugia observed that the proceedings of the committee are regulated by specific legislation, and this legislation does not make reference to former MPs.

He noted that similar questions had been asked in the House of Commons, the Scottish Parliament and other Commonwealth parliaments, but in view of the fact that in Malta there is specific legislation, rather than the Standing Orders of the House, to regulate the proceedings of the standards committee he could not, as Speaker, suggest action as was done in similar cases elsewhere.

He also observed that in terms of the law the only sanction that the committee could possibly apply against Joseph Muscat was a reprimand but in this case too, such a punishment could only be issued by a court.