Speaker Anġlu Farrugia shall be weighing up a proposal made recently by Opposition leader Adrian Delia to name a hall in the parliament building after slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The matter was briefly discussed on Monday afternoon during a House Business Committee meeting, after being raised by Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar. While noting that it had been over a month since Delia had made the request, Cutajar asked if the government would endorse such request.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis pointed out that government’s position was of secondary importance, given that the decision rested with the Speaker who was head of the parliamentary services, which by law is an autonomous institution.

Cutajar, however, noted that having unanimous agreement on the request would facilitate the Speaker’s decision.

Farrugia said he would be coming back with a final decision after weighing up the “implications” of naming a hall after Caruana Galizia.

‘Mini-budget’

During the meeting it was confirmed that a debate on the so-called ‘mini budget which was due to be unveiled on Monday evening would be held on Wednesday. Leader of the House Chris Fearne said Finance Minister Edward Scicluna would open the debate by giving the highlights of the measures, followed by Delia, while Prime Minister Robert Abela would deliver the winding-up speech.

Government Whip Glen Bedingfield pointed out there would be no vote after the debate, as the votes would be taken as part of the supplementary budget estimates later this year.

RELATED STORIES PM to announce incentives to encourage dining out

At one point, the two sides clashed in view of the Opposition’s insistence to have an official copy of the document outlining the measures. Though Fearne said the government “took note” of such request, he declined to commit himself any further. The Leader of the House pledged to discuss the matter further following the meeting.