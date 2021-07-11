Veteran Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini said he sensed coming into Euro 2020 that the Azzurri would enjoy a tournament to remember as they stand “inches away” from glory going into Sunday’s final against England at Wembley.

The Italians have put their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup behind them on a national record run of 33 matches unbeaten, including six matches at the tournament itself and two warm-up friendlies.

“I decided to continue with the national team because I really thought we could do a good job and as soon as the competition was put back a year I thought our youngsters would become even more mature and could have a great tournament,” Juventus centre-back Chiellini, who turns 37 next month, told reporters on Saturday.

“Ever since we played the Czech Republic and won 4-0 (in a friendly on June 4) I really felt there was something special and magical within the group, and now we are just inches away from completing the job.”

