Sicilia Outlet Village, one of the most popular shopping destinations with the Maltese, is offering extra benefits throughout the coming months with discounts and services to enjoy on the new fall/winter collections.

October 15 to 17 has been renamed ‘the Happy Weekend’, where a selection of stores within the village will be offering up to 50 per cent discount on outlet prices. After that, jeans lovers will be delighted during the Denim Focus weekend, between October 18 and 29.

On October 24, the wine connoisseurs will be pampered with a special wine tasting event, in collaboration with Cantine Florio. Families will not be left out of all these happenings.

Between October 30 and November 1, during the Halloween Promo, many activities will be organised to entertain all family members from the youngest to the grown-ups. For this occasion, Sicilia Outlet Village will open exceptionally between 10am and 9pm on November 1.

November is one of the most awaited months of the year, with two major events. First, the Christmas Tree Illumination will happen on November 20. This lighting ceremony is not to be missed and will launch the Christmas spirit and festivities at Sicilia Outlet Village with plenty of offers and entertaining Christmas-themed events for the whole family.

The Black Weekend, which will be held on November 26, 27 and 28, is the second event and the most thrilling one, with incredible discounts and offers on outlet prices.

The Village is the ideal place to shop for your own pleasure in the run-up to Christmas.

During shopping breaks, one can avail of 10 food points to help restore one’s energy, multilingual staff to assist with any query, a number of playing areas to keep the little ones entertained and free Wi-Fi and a VIP Club app that allows one to organise their shopping experience more efficiently with additional discounts.

Sicilia Outlet Village offers a variety of services, most of which are on a complementary basis and which make it a Sicilian destination of excellence.

Sicilia Outlet Village opens Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

Reaching it is cheap and easy, with daily Ryanair, Air Malta and Alitalia flights to Catania. Virtu Ferries also run daily trips. The village is easily reached from the main cities of Sicily by means of a shuttle service.

For more information and timetables, visit www.siciliaoutletvillage.com, call on +39 0935 950040 or download the free smartphone app ‘Sicilia Outlet Village’.