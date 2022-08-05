People heading to the Summer Daze festival in Ta’ Qali or Gozo edition of the Malta Food Festival can make it there and back using special bus services that will operate for the two events.

Malta Public Transport announced the special routes on Friday.

Summer Daze partygoers can head to the Ta’ Qali venue using buses departing from Valletta between 5pm and 8pm on Monday, August 15. Buses will depart every hour.

There will also be special bus services to ensure eventgoers can get home safely, with buses to Buġibba, St Julian’s and Birżebbuġa.

Buses will head to Buġibba and St Julian’s at 1am, 1.05am, 1.10am, 1.30am, 1.50am, 2.10am, 2.15am and 2.20am.

Buses to Birżebbuġa will depart at 1am, 1.10am, 2am and 2.10am.

Patrons heading to the Gozo edition of the Malta Food Festival can use special buses that will operate between the Mġarr ferry and D’Amato bus stop in Xewkija on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

Buses will depart every 15 minutes between 5pm and midnight.

Fares for the special Services will cost €2.50 when commuters use their Tallinja card or €3.00 if paid in cash on-board the bus; two journeys when paying with the 12 Single Day Journeys card; €2.85 when paying with an Explore Flex Card, and there will be no extra charge when using the Explore Card, MPT said.