Malta Public Transport has announced special bus services to cater for the Farsons Beer Festival in Ta Qali and the Għaxaq Music Festival, to ensure connectivity during these events.

During the Farsons Beer Festival, buses from Ta Qali to Buġibba will depart every hour from 10 pm to 1 am passing through Mosta, Burmarrad and Buġibba. Meanwhile routes from Ta’ Qali to will depart between 10 pm and 1 am once an hour and pass through Attard, the Mriehel Bypass, Regional Road, and St Julian's. Routes from Ta’ Qali to Birżebbuġa will run between 10 pm and 12 am once an hour and pass through Attard, Birkirkara, Fleur De Lys, Ħamrun, Paola, Bormla, Żabbar, Fgura, Żejtun, and Birżebbuġa.

For the Għaxaq Music Festival, the Route 88 bus from Valletta will make three extra journeys at 7 pm, 7.30 pm and 8 pm on both of the festival days.

A special service bus S88 will also run on these days from the Għaxaq bust stop Telleritu to Valletta, with departures at 12.10 am, 12.25 am and 12.40 am. The route will pass through Żejtun, Bulebel, Tarxien, Paola and Marsa.

The S88 route is not included in the free transport initiative and costs €3, however, Tallinja card holders benefit from a reduced rate of €2.50 when paying with their Tallinja cards.