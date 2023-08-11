Malt Public Transport has announced it will be organising special public transport services to support attendees of the Summer Daze Festival, which is set to take place in Ta Qali on August 15 and 18.

Buses from Valletta to Ta’ Qali will depart every hour from Bay C2 between 5 pm and 8 pm for a total of four trips.

Six trips will depart from Ta’ Qali to Buġibba at 1 am, 1.30 am, 1.50 am, 2.10 am and 2.30 am.

The route from Ta’ Qali to St Julian’s via Spinola will run six times at 1 am, 1.10 am, 1. 20 am, 1.30 am, 1.50 am, 2.10 am and 2.30 am.

Buses from Ta’ Qali to Birżebbuġa will run for four trips at 1 am, 1.30 am, 2 am and 2.30 am.

The special services are part of the free public transport initiative and personalised Tallnja card holders will be able to access them for free. Cash tickets at €3 per passenger will also be available.