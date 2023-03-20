Special bus services will ferry fans to and from Ta’ Qali National Stadium next Sunday evening, as Malta faces Italy in a UEFA Euro qualifier match.

Malta Public Transport will be operating buses from Valletta and Pembroke Park & Ride to the stadium, as well as additional routes for fans in Sliema, Buġibba and Birżebbuġa.

Kick-off is at 8.45pm with the match finishing at 10.30pm.

The special MPT routes will operate as follows:

• Valletta to Ta’ Qali Stadium: Buses depart Valletta Terminus C2 every 15 minutes from 5.45pm to 7.55pm. The route will pass through Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Mrieħel and Ta’ Qali.

• Pembroke Park & Ride to Ta’ Qali Stadium: Buses depart every 15 minutes from 7pm to 7.40pm.

• Sliema to Ta’ Qali stadium: Extra route 202 at 6pm, 7pm and 7.15pm.

• Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta: Buses depart at 10.40pm and 10.50pm, after the match.

• Ta’ Qali Stadium to Pembroke: Buses depart at 10.40pm, 10.45pm and 10.55pm.

• Ta’ Qali Stadium to Sliema: Buses depart at 10.40pm and 10.50pm.

• Ta’ Qali Stadium to Buġibba: Buses depart at 10.40pm, 10:45pm and 10:55pm.

• Ta’ Qali Stadium to Birżebbuġa: Buses depart at 10.45pm and 10.55pm.