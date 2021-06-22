As part of the celebrations marking the feast of St Peter and St Paul in Nadur, on June 29, last Sunday, the parish children were invited for a special event dedicated to them.

The theme of the celebration was Intom it-tfal, isimgħu mill-ġenituri tagħkom (You children, listen to your parents).

Vice parish priest Canon Ruben Micallef led a concelebrated Mass together with archpriest Jimmy Xerri, Canon Loreto Tabone, Mgr Joseph Attard and Mgr Salv Pace.

A large picture of the Nadur basilica mounted by children who attend Mass with their families at the basilica on Sunday mornings was presented to the archpriest. Six boys were invested as altar boys, pushing the total at the parish to 26.

In the evening, Canon Loreto Tabone celebrated Mass for foreigners who live in Nadur and those immigrants who are currently holidaying in Gozo.