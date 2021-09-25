A limited-edition version of The Little Car Company’s Aston Martin DB5 Junior has been created to commemorate the arrival of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die in cinemas.

Built in collaboration with EON Productions, the DB5 Junior incorporates all manner of accurate features, such as Smiths instruments, individually numbered chassis plates and iconic ‘Silver Birch’ paint.

Limited to just 125 cars, the accurate recreation was made thanks to a 3D scan of an original Aston Martin DB5, allowing for the scale model to be faithful to the full-size car. Some elements, however, were brought up to date for the Junior version; the fuel gauge, for instance, shows how much battery the electric powertrain has left, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature. It features a range of up to 80 miles, too.

