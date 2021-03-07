The Association of Lyceum Past Students (ALPS) recently published a special commemorative 108-page edition of its magazine The Chanticleer to mark the association’s 25th anniversary.

ALPS was founded in 1994 for all Lyceum past students and began to accelerate the concept of getting many ex-alumni of the Liceo together, from all walks of life and of all ages. The association founder, Guido Saliba, had always dreamed of creating such an association to provide supportive and a much needed social and cultural opportunity for Lyceum old boys to meet and reminisce from the days of their youth.

Today, ALPS has become a household name, offering many opportunities for ex-Lyceum students to get together and share in social and cultural events that are organised throughout the year.

ALPS has a large membership base in Malta as well as abroad, including Canada and Australia. The Lyceum students have travelled the world and made a good name for themselves wherever they are known to have settled.

After a quarter-century in existence, ALPS is taking the opportunity to dedicate a year to the celebration of their journey and success. Many illustrious names have formed part of its membership including His Eminence Cardinal Prospero Grech, a number of bishops and members of the clergy, architects, lawyers, judges, university professors, teachers, renown businessmen and many other trades that are innumerable to mention but all distinct and important in Malta and away from its shores.

ALPS members and friends have also experienced some crazy, risky and hilarious moments too along the years and the publication is packed with interesting articles from many writers describing many of these episodes and sharing experiences. It also includes photos from events that were held over the past 25 years of the association.

All registered members and friends should by now received their copy of The Chanticleer magazine. However, hundreds of other Lyceum past students may also wish to receive a copy of this special edition of this publication as they are sure to be delighted with its contents that will bring many happy memories to their mind.

Anyone interested may write to The Association of Lyceum Past Students and for a donation of €10 to ALPS they will receive the magazine by post.

For enquiries, e-mail alpsmalta@gmail.com or write to ALPS secretary general Alex Borg, Alson, No. 82, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann, SGN 9032, or call 2138 6812 or 9988 8579.

All requests will be answered and a receipt will be sent for every donation sent to ALPS.