Emirates has announced special first and business class companion offers for this summer with discounts of up to 30 per cent off the base fare on the second ticket, starting from €1,586 per person, inclusive of taxes.

These offers apply to flights from Malta to a range of 21 exciting destinations, including South Africa, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Seychelles, Japan, Thailand, Bali and many others.

The special fare will apply to two travellers flying together and booking their holiday or business trip up to July 31 and travelling up to September 30. The flights have to be booked a minimum of five days before departure date.

With Emirates, Maltese travellers can seamlessly connect via one stop at the airline’s modern and convenient Dubai hub, to more than 158 destinations worldwide. The daily Malta-Larnaca-Dubai flight is operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration, with eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 310 spacious seats in economy class.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to the highest levels of care and comfort, from the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, to being entertained by ice, which offers over 4,000 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment from the latest films, music and games.

Customers also enjoy chef-prepared meals and complimentary beverages, while families are also well catered for with dedicated products and services for children. When flying out of Dubai, customers can fly on board the Airbus A380, and enjoy additional perks like a spa and shower in first class as well as an on-board lounge for both first and business class passengers.

Customers booking first and business class with Emirates on selected destinations, benefit also from a complimentary chauffeur-driven service to and from their airport, both in Malta and at their destination.

To find out more information, or to book a flight on Emirates visit emirates.com/mt or contact your local travel agent.