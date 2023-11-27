Italy’s Davis Cup hero Jannik Sinner said it was a “special feeling” to end his team’s 47-year drought in the competition on Sunday in Malaga.

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the second singles rubber after Matteo Arnaldi scraped past Alexei Popyrin to earn his country their second trophy with a 2-0 win over Australia.

Sinner, ranked fourth, played a key role, winning all five of his rubbers, including two against world number one Novak Djokovic and Serbia on Saturday.

The 22-year-old said he would like to take Italy to further success in the competition if he can, but that winning it for the first time was wonderful.

“We are all very young, we are really hungry to try to win it one more time in our life, but in another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” Sinner told reporters.

