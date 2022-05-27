Malta Post has issued a special hand stamp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Karmni Grima on May 25, while the Gozo Philatelic Society issued special covers designed by society vice president Anthony Grech.

Karmni Grima, a pious spinster from Għarb, born in 1838, had heard Our Lady call her from the titular Assumption painting in a small chapel which was to become the famous basilica of Ta’ Pinu.

Following a close study of this miraculous event by the ecclesiastical authorities, it was confirmed it happened on June 22, 1883. This miraculous event changed, not just Grima’s life, but the lives of the whole Gozitan community.

Grima continued to humbly accept God’s will in supernatural revelations. Her home has become a museum, visited by devotees and tourists alike.

