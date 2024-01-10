On the occasion of the feast of the Epiphany, last Sunday, Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated a special mass for families during which all those present were invited to kiss the effigy of Baby Jesus. Canon Bajada also blessed rosary beads which were handmade by the children themselves a day before during the second edition of Għajnsielem Kidz, held by Sinfonia del Sole within the Għaqda Armar Għajnsielem.

Canon Bajada made a special appeal to parishioners to prepare themselves well for the renewal of the twinning of Għajnsielem’s Our Lady of Loreto sanctuary with the sanctuary of the Holy House of Loreto in Marche, Italy.

On September 1, Mgr Fabio dal Cin, archbishop prelate of the Holy House of Loreto, will visit Gozo to lead religious functions during the parish feast of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem.

The present parish church and the one before it have been aggregated with the Lauretan sanctuary in Italy for 40 and 100 years respectively. For this special occasion, great importance is being given to pastoral service among families and youths.