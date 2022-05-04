Eintracht Frankfurt have reached the milestone of 100,000 members, the Bundesliga club announced Wednesday on the eve of their home Europa League semi-final against West Ham.
Frankfurt need only a draw against the Premier League club in Thursday’s second leg.
A 2-1 win from the first-leg means Eintracht are on the verge of a first European final in 42 years, which has helped boost membership numbers.
Last month, 30,000 Eintracht fans travelled to Barcelona for their quarter-final victory over the Catalan giants.
