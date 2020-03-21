The statue of Mary Help of Christians is seen at the foyer of the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria behind glass as the oratory is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Considering the emergency created by the spread of the coronavirus across the globe, the Salesians, the members of the Salesian family and young people are being urged to renew their trusting faith in Mary Help of Christians.
For this reason an extraordinary novena is being held until Monday and be concluded next Tuesday – March 24 being the monthly commemoration of Mary Help of Christians – with a prayer of entrustment.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us