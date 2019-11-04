Emirates is offering special offers to seven destinations Down Under, with flights from as low as €1,195 per person in economy class when booking by November 15.

The Emirates flights special offers apply to these destinations in Australia and New Zealand and the reduced economy flight prices are as follows: Melbourne at €1,195, Sydney €1,205, Adelaide €1,273, Auckland €1,328, Brisbane €1,261, Perth €1,248 and Christchurch €1,326. All rates are inclusive of taxes.

The offers are valid for departures from Malta to the destinations listed above between the period of November 8, 2019, to February 15, 2020, which flights have to be booked between November 1-15, 2019. Terms and conditions apply.

Whether it is for work or pleasure, a trip to Australia is always unique. The essence of one of the world’s largest islands is the bringing together of its thriving, cosmopolitan cities and its natural wonders – such as the awe-inspiring tropical coasts and islands and the rugged and compelling outback.

Australian culture is as broad and varied as the country’s landscape where its multicultural and multiracial traits are reflected in the country’s food, lifestyle and cultural experiences.

Further southeast, New Zealand is made up of some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes, including vast mountain ranges, steaming volcanoes and sweeping coastlines. It is the natural playground for those seekers adventures or those who simply want to visit for the country’s culture and food. For more information, visit www. emirates.com/mt, your travel agent or the Malta Emirates Sales Office at the Malta International Airport.

Terms and conditions apply.