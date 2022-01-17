Special Olympics Malta has been given €13,000 in donations collected during a 24-hour waterpolo marathon.

A cheque for the donated amount was handed over Special Olympics Malta by event organisers some days ago.

More than 400 athletes and supporters from most waterpolo clubs on the island took part in the 24-hour marathon, which was held on the 23 to 24 October at Neptunes pitch in Balluta Bay. It was the second consecutive year that the event was held.

Special Olympics Malta provides facilities, dedicated coaches, and support personnel for athletes in various disciplines. While competing is extremely rewarding for both the athletes and their families, it is a costly endeavour.

Maltese athletes won 40 medals at the Special Olympics world games in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and are hoping to repeat that success on home soil when Malta host the Special Olympics Invitational Games 2022 later this year. That international event will see around 450 athletes travelling to Malta from 13 different countries.

The waterpolo marathon was supported by Sport Malta, ASA, Neptunes WPSC, Harvest Technology p.l.c., Naar, Gasan Mamo Insurance, Mediterranean Building Finishes, Drinks ‘n More, and GeoSYS.