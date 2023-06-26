Special Olympics Malta athletes were given a heroes’ welcome at the Malta International Airport on their return after their record-breaking performance at the World Games in Berlin on Sunday.

The Malta contingent enjoyed a fairytale participation at this year’s Games as the Maltese athletes amassed the highest number of gold medals – 16.

Special Olympics Malta competed in seven different disciplines during the Games, namely athletics, bocce, bowling, cycling, swimming golf and table tennis.

During these Games, the Maltese finished with a total tally of 32 medals – 16 gold, 11 silver, and four bronze.

