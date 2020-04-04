JP2 Foundation (Fundazzjoni Papa San Ġwann Pawlu II) has launched a special prayer invoking the intercession of Saint Pope John Paul II against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A copy of the prayer has been placed at the foot of the bronze statue of Pope John Paul II which was set up in Victoria on the way to Ta’ Pinu in memory of the pope’s visit to Gozo 30 years ago.

Since the erection of the monument, pensioner Carmelo Cini, who lives nearby, has offered his services to the foundation by lighting a candle and placing flowers in front of the monument daily. He also raises the Maltese and papal flags.

This year, the JP2 Foundation is commemorating the 30th anniversary since Pope Saint John Paul II visited the Maltese islands on May 25-27, 1990.