In view of Heritage Malta’s mission to ensure that elements of cultural heritage are made accessible to all, a special guided tour is being organised this afternoon at MUŻA by Heritage Malta and Aġenzija Sapport for people who have a hearing impairment. The event is open for all ages and each participant can be accompanied by family members.

MUŻA, the national community art museum, offers a unique ex­perience. Participants can ex­plore the extensive collections on display, which are inspired by a careful selection of stories presented in four sections. The historic architecture, purposely restored to house this new museum concept, is one other experience in its own right.

During the tour, sign language interpreters will accompany the audience to translate what the curator is saying. The main aim of this event is to reach different audiences at the museum and to make art accessible to all as much as possible.

Participation is free of charge but those who would like to attend should book a place through Aġenzija Sapport. Those who are in possession of a Heri­tage Malta Student Passport or a Heritage Malta Senior Passport may bring it with them for this tour so that it may be stamped.

This is the second activity of the sort which is being orga­nised by Heritage Malta. The first event was held at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat, and more are being planned.

The tour is being held today from 1 to 3pm at MUŻA, Auberge d’Italie, Merchants Street, Valletta. For more information, contact Aġenzija Sapport on 2256 8000 or Heritage Malta on 2395 0360.