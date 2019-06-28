Species of orchid, butterflies, coral, sharks and others have been added to the list of protected plants and animals under new environmental regulations.



Among these species is a recently-discovered endemic orchid, the Gozo Spider Orchid, which is only found in Gozo, as well as a number of endangered butterflies, and corals of international importance found in Maltese waters.



The species were added as part of new changes to the Regulations on the Protection of Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats, intended to give the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) new powers to protect threatened habitats and species.



Under the new law, ERA can issue protection notices on species with an unfavourable or worsening conservation status, and take steps to protect the species.



The regulations also give ERA new means of removing and controlling invasive alien species.



Specific sites can also be proposed for protection on the basis of ecological, geological and natural features, and additional penalties have been introduced for environmental crimes within protected sites.



Michelle Piccinino, director of Environment and Resources, said the regulations were based on scientific research and strengthened the authority’s regulatory function.