An original spectacle, combining theatre, dance, song, synchronised fireworks and 3D projections, is on Saturday telling the story of Cospicua, its people and their devotion to the Immaculate Conception, which gave them hope and respite in difficult times.

Cospicua is this year celebrating an important anniversary. When World War II broke out, the locals took the titular statue and painting of the Immaculate Conception to Birkirkara, vowing that should no harm befall the Cospicua parish church, they would bring the statue of the Immaculate Conception back home in pilgrimage.

The church withstood the aerial bombings, the promise was kept and the statue and the titular painting returned to Cospicua in celebration 75 years ago, on November 19, 1944.

Taħt Ħarstek Nistkennu, written by Ġorġ Peresso, covers this historical event and much more. It actually traces the origins of the city, which was initially called ‘Bur Mula’, and narrates the legend of the Madonna tal-Marżabba (Our Lady of the Bough), which tells how the Virgin Mary appeared to a young girl and freed her from the devil at the spot where the parish church was built.

The plot also covers the Great Siege, the foundation of the parish church and other important events in the city’s history.

Preparations for the show started over a year ago. Many members of the community, from artists to local actors to pyrotechnicians, have been involved. These include Mro Joe Brown who composed original music for the spectacle.

“We started working on this project in June 2018. As soon as we received the script, we started pitching in ideas on which parts should be played out and which parts should be projected,” Matthew Tonna Gilford, a member of the organising committee, said.

“The author himself gave us ideas on how some scenes should be interpreted. Then there were various meetings with members of the Group Pirotekniku 8 ta’ Diċembru and the production team to see where and in which parts fireworks should be let off,” he added.

Various images and pictures of the Immaculate Conception, that are synonymous with Cospicua, will also be projected on to the historical buildings surrounding Dock Number 1, where the show will be staged.

The cast, which has been rehearsing for over a month, is made up of locals of all ages, with the youngest being four years old. They will together vie to give a true portrayal of il-Bormliżi, and perhaps help stamp out some of the prejudice that still exists today.

“The first people of Cospicua were skilled labourers, sailors and fishermen. Along the years, the port city gained prestige and attracted a number of rich people and members of the aristocracy,” Mr Tonna Gilford noted.

Among the personalities who were born in Cospicua are Abram Gatt, who left his mark on diverse wooden and silver artworks, among which is the statue of the Immaculate Conception, and theologians like Mgr Ludovick Mifsud Tommasi, who was behind the parish’s titular painting.

“Cospicua gave a lot to Malta and we hope that those who will attend the show will start looking at our locality in a different light,” Mr Tonna Gilford said.

Taħt Ħarstek Nistkennu is being held on Saturday at Dock Number 1 at 9.15pm. Entrance is free. Seating will be available in front of the American University of Malta. For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

The statue of the Immaculate Conception being carried in procession from Birkirkara to Cospicua on November 19, 1944.