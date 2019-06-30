The 10th August Pyrotechnic Association will be holding its annual spectacular La Notte di San Lorenzo fireworks display in the Grand Harbour.

The event, which is now fixed in Malta’s pyrotechnic calendar, is part of the celebrations in honour of St Lawrence, patron saint of Vittoriosa. This year’s event, brought in collaboration with Total Management Solutions, will be held on Friday from 10pm.

Now in its 11th edition, the event organisers are planning another unforgettable experience. The ideal viewing location is next to the Vittoriosa Regatta Club, where music accompanying the fireworks will be played. As a prelude to the display, the Maria Assunta Band of Gudja will entertain the crowds with music. The evening will be compered by DJ Dorian Cassar.

The displays will kick off with fireworks synchronised to the song Warda, a Maltese ballad by Janice Mangion. This will be followed by a variety of traditional multi-break crackered shells. Half-way through the show, another pyro-musical display, this time to the music of two popular songs – Giant by Calvin Harris and Don’t You Know It by Kungs.

The event will come to an end with a display of fireworks synchronised to classic rock tunes, a medley of songs from legendary bands, including Get Back by Beatles, All Right Now by Free, Satisfaction by Rolling Stones, For When the Bell Tolls by Metallica and Number of the Beast and Run to the Hills by Iron Maiden.

After the event, ground fireworks will be set off in front of St Lawrence church.

The Vittoriosa Regatta Club may be reached by using the first turn on the left after Kalkara Gate. Due to limited parking facilities, it is advisable to park at Fortini football ground, located on the way to Kalkara and take a short five-minute walk. One can also use public transport and/or the ferry service from Valletta to reach the venue.

The celebrations for the feast will reach their climax the following day, on Saturday, when Vittoriosa celebrates its patron saint. Traditional fireworks will be let off at 8am and noon. The peak, however, will be reached at 7.15pm with a daylight firework display, welcoming the procession with the titular statue of St Lawrence. More traditional fireworks will accompany the procession as it makes its way along the winding streets of the city until it re-enters the parish church at around 11pm.

The 10th August Pyrotechnic Association has also prepared a full fireworks programme bet­ween today and Saturday. The association will feature during a spectacular audiovisual show being held today at Vittoriosa’s main square from 11pm. For the detailed programme, visit the 10th August Pyro­technic Association’s Facebook page.

While all shows are coordinated and choreographed by the association, this year’s fireworks have been manufactured by Messrs. Jesmond and Brian D’Amato, the Fireworks Associations of St Gabriel, Tarxien, and 22nd February of Birżebbuġa and the fireworks factories of: 25th November of Żejtun, St George of Qormi, St Andrew’s Band of Luqa, St Joseph of Għaxaq, Our Lady of Lourdes of Qrendi, St Mary of Mqabba and St Mary of Qrendi.

Esplora, will also be opening its doors till late on Friday, so visitors can enjoy the show from this vantage Bighi point.