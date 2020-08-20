A spectacular lights installation has been switched on in Republic Street, in front of the law courts in Valletta.

It was put up by the Valletta Cultural Agency and the Għaqda Mużikali San Ġużepp of Għaxaq.

The installation, which is synchronised with music, will be lit until August 25 as part of the agency's summer programme.

It is the second installation unveiled in Valletta for the summer after a colourful light installation by Mdina Glass in Strait Street was set up earlier last month.

Photos Jonathan Borg.