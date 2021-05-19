Photographer Daniel Cilia caught Mount Etna in action on Wednesday morning as it belched smoke in a new eruption.

He took the photo at 5.18am from Xwejni.

At 3,324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Photo: Daniel Cilia

Cilia took the photo of Mount Etna 24 hours after shooting another stunning photo of one of the world's most active volcanoes, from the parade ground of Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa with the Fort St Elmo breakwater bridge in the foreground.

“I’ve been trying to get this shot for the last two years. I had been to the site many times… I knew it was there yet whenever I saw the mountain, it was not clear enough to photograph.”