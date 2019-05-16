A performance by the BBC Concert Orchestra entitled Lights! Camera! Malta! will be held at the Granaries in Floriana on Wed­nesday at 8.15pm.

The mission of the BBC Concert Orchestra is to bring inspiring musical experiences to everyone, everywhere, with the ensemble’s great versatility as the key.

For over 60 years the orchestra has been heard regularly on BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night, the world’s longest running orchestral live music show where it celebrates music of every genre – including classical, film, opera, jazz, operetta and musical theatre, attracting top singers, instrumentalists, conductors and presenters from stage, film and TV. On BBC Radio 3 it also profiles classical masterpieces in an entertaining way.

During this spectacular concert, the 70-piece orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe will perform classic film scores such as those from Out of Africa and The Magnificent Seven, some of today’s most popular film songs from films such as The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Frozen and Mary Poppins Returns, as well as music from films made in Malta. There will also be a fireworks finale to the main theme from Star Wars. Guest vocalists will include Louise Dearman (Wicked), Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones) and Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables).

The concert will feature areas open to the public for free.

Doors open at 7pm and close at 8pm. The show starts at 8.15pm. The concert is suitable for children aged 5 and over, accompanied by an adult. Attendees have to be seated 30 minutes before the event. Dress code is smart casual. For seated tickets, visit www.ticketarena.com.mt.

Liam Gallagher live in concert

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher will also be singing live at a concert being held at the Granaries in Floriana on Thursday.

Oasis was formed in Manchester in 1991 and the group went on to record seven albums, all of which hit number one in the UK. Most people, both young and old, are familiar with their biggest hits such as Wonderwall, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

Gallagher took his career solo in 2017 and has returned to the top of the charts. He has managed to retain those catchy vocals and rhythms that are authentic to the Oasis style anthems we all love, and it proves that he still has got what it takes.

Doors open at 7pm. General admission tickets are free. For more information, visit www.ticketarena.com.mt.