American skier Mikaela Shiffrin equalled Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup wins on Friday with a resounding victory in the giant slalom at Are on what she called “a spectacular day”.

Shiffrin finished 0.64 seconds ahead of the Italian Federica Brignone to match the milestone that has stood for 34 years.

A few days shy of her 28th birthday her exceptional run continued with her 12th World Cup win after securing a fifth overall crystal globe last weekend.

She has a shot at claiming the record outright in Saturday’s slalom at the Swedish ski station where fittingly she had opened her World Cup account back in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

Are also happens to be Stenmark’s own home turf.

“I don’t take it for granted to be in this place where people ask me when I’m going to win 86 or 87,” she said.

