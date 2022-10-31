Marika Stagno Navarra is a veteran real estate agent with more than 15 years of experience. She wears many hats: she forms an integral part of the Frank Salt Real Estate Sliema branch team, she is a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a passionate swimmer. However, above all, Marika describes herself as a true Sliema girl, having lived there all her life.

“Sliema has a unique appeal. It started as a fishing village and became the summer resort for affluent people in Valletta,” she explains. The British also fell in love with Sliema and built many of its large townhouses.

Marika points out that people who grew up in Sliema often moved out to residences in other towns when starting their families. However, eventually, they ended up moving back.

“What’s great about Sliema is that it is a busy town but to a certain extent. You can find everything here: the beaches, promenades, shops, restaurants, and coffee shops. If you want to go to Valletta, you just hop onto a ferry and you’re there in no time. All these elements mean you won’t even need a car when you reach a certain age."

In addition, Sliema celebrates four religious feasts: Stella Maris, St Gregory’s, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and Sacro Cour, or the Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is also the only town in Malta with two Special Designated Areas – Fort Cambridge and Tigne Point. These developments are extremely popular with international investors as well as Maltese. It allows foreigners to purchase property with the same acquisition rights as Maltese citizens without needing to obtain an AIP permit (Acquisition of Immovable Property). There is no limit on the number of properties purchased in an SDA, which can be rented out without restrictions.

Although Sliema’s parking reputation may not be the best, Marika highlights that lack of parking is problematic all over the island. “There is a high turnover of people in Sliema who come to work, go for a coffee, shopping or lunch. This means you will always find parking here.”

Sliema properties are one-of-a-kind. “It is rare to find a maisonette in Sliema. There are no houses of character either. Instead, you will find apartments and beautiful, grandiose townhouses."

Either way, Sliema properties never stay on the market for too long.

“People buy a residence in Sliema for the location. The area is central, perfect for shopping, surrounded by beautiful beaches, and filled with pockets that are classified as Urban Conservation Areas. Even the back streets are five minutes away from the sea,” Marika says.

In addition, over the years, she noted a shift in demand for high-end, furnished apartments built in Sliema. The town’s popularity also means owners keep the properties to a high standard.

Frank Salt Real Estate has three Sliema offices: Homes of Quality, Sliema letting and Sliema sales.

“We are a close team with more than 50 years of experience between us. Working with Frank Salt Real Estate means we have constant support and training while working in a family-run company,” she says.

Marika stresses the importance of going the extra mile for people looking for their new homes. Whether it is creating detailed property valuation reports, carefully understanding the client’s needs, or even picking up foreign clients from the airport, Frank Salt Real Estate agents lay the way out. “We want to make the process of buying a home for our clients as easy as possible. Professionally, we are the best on the market, and we are there for our clients from start to finish”.