For the second consecutive year, the speech language unit at Gozo General Hospital celebrated the European Day of Speech and Language Therapy with a half-day seminar, entitled ‘Reading and Writing Difficulties’ at the Gozo Ministry hall. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri introduced the seminar.

The seminar, sponsored by Eco Gozo and Steward Health Care Malta, was addressed by Claudine Zerafa, senior Allied Health practitioner and the EU’s Comité Permanent de Liaison des Orthophonistes/Logopedes (CPLOL) Maltese delegate. She spoke about the organisation and emphasised the importance to celebrate this day. Other speakers included newly-appointed director Allied Health Care Services Rita Micallef (inset), who talked about the role of the speech language pathologist in the development of literacy skills, while Claudia Schembri and Sandra Borg Scerri, both senior Allied Health professionals, spoke about language and literacy, two sides of the same coin.

The seminar was concluded by Clare Azzopardi, teacher at Junior College and author of various books in Maltese. She talked about what children like to read and stressed the importance of reading to our children to develop the love for reading.

Participants put forward various comments including the initiative to hold the seminar annually. Senior Allied Health professional Melissa Vassallo compered the seminar, which was coordinated by senior Allied Health practitioner Angela Scerri Cassar.